ICE actions in NJ raise concerns — NJ Top News

◼️ The passenger in a car involved in a crash on Route 55 died at a hospital

◼️ Brenden Cary and Ivan Gastelum will have a joint funeral

◼️ The mother driving the minivan struck by Cary's car suffered brain injuries

A third teenage victim has died and the mother of three other children remains hospitalized with brain injuries after a Sunday afternoon crash involving several vehicles on Route 55.

Brenden Cary, 19, and passenger Dominic Reyes, 19, died on Route 55 in Elk Township Sunday afternoon.

A second passenger in their car, Ivan Gastelum, 17, died at a hospital, his mother told NBC Philadelphia.

State Police said Cary lost control of his Honda sedan and hit a Honda CRV ahead of him. He crossed the right lane, went into the right shoulder, struck a disabled Dodge SUV and flipped over.

The Dodge had been pulled over by a mother driving three of her children, all of whom suffered severe injuries.

Gastelum's mother said her son and Cary were inseparable as friends and will have a joint funeral. She said the young men had been headed to a car show in Philadelphia.

Cary and Gastelum were seniors at Delsea Regional High School. Reyes was a recent graduate.

🔥 Fire at pharma company exec's home

🔥 Investigators believe it was an attack

🔥 Residents were home at the time of the blaze

MADISON — A fire at the home of a pharmaceutical company executive is being investigated as an arson attack, according to authorities.

The blaze on East Lane in Madison broke out on the morning of Tuesday, March 4, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Firefighters got to the scene around 7:30 a.m. and quickly put out the fire before it significantly damaged the home, authorities said. There were no injuries.

"This is an active and ongoing arson investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson/Environmental Crimes Unit," spokesperson Meghan Knob said.

☑️ Emine and Celal Emanet were taken into ICE custody in February

☑️ The family says ICE has been investigating their green card status

☑️ Emine Emanet was released from custody on Tueday on $7,500 bond

HADDON — The owner of a Camden County restaurant is home after her family posted bond to be released from an ICE facility, according to published reports.

Emine Emanet, the owner of Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township, was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after her family worked with the group Envision Freedom Fund to pay $7,500 bond on Wednesday, according to NBC Philadelphia and other media reports. Bail was set during a hearing on Tuesday.

"The QUEEN has returned," the restaurant said on its Instagram page.

"All praise due to the most High! We will have my mom with us tomorrow. Thank you to everyone for their immense support and prayers that they’ve been sending out to us. It was through your prayers that our hearts and soul have been at ease throughout this difficult time. Your love and support have been our light at the end of this dark tunnel. May GOD bless you all and your loved ones endlessly!"

Emine told 6 ABC Action News she is meeting with ICE officials on Thursday. She'll then return to the restaurant and meet with customers and supporters. Emine said she wants to spend “quality time” with her family before reopening the restaurant.

🔥New Jersey's wildfire count this year is 267% higher than 2024

🔥Winter rain and snow did not end New Jersey's drought

🔥Mandatory restrictions could return if dry conditions continue

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is ramping up for what has already been a busy wildfire season with nearly 400 wildfires already this year, including three major fires.

Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette says that despite several heavy rains and snowfalls over the winter, New Jersey is still under a drought warning entering peak wildfire season. People must continue to be vigilant about their water use and the disposal of smoking materials that could easily spark a wildfire.

"We have been experiencing dry conditions for several months now, and sometimes I get a bit concerned that when we have a deluge rain the way we did last week that folks may suffer so misinpressions about the extent of wildfire risk or water supply drought risk that we have," LaTourette said during a media briefing on Thursday.

The most recent major wildfire was the Scotland Run fire in Franklin Township (Gloucester County) that burned 191 acres. It was contained on Thursday morning.

Our Mike Brant writes: I'm not one who likes to cause any issues with anyone living in my neighborhood. The people who live up and down my street, for example, I'd consider all great neighbors.

And I'm sure that's something you hope for yourself as well. Whether in a house or an apartment, you typically want to do your part to help keep the peace among neighbors.

But I get that's not always easy. Sometimes, we have neighbors that are just, for one reason or another, problematic.

Unfortunately, some people never learn no matter how old they get. What's more, there are enough of these people who own pets which, for whatever reason, cannot handle the most basic of tasks while walking their dog.

I'm of course talking about cleaning up after your pet. It's getting quite tiring of dealing with some of the laziness of other dog owners. And this particular example takes it to another level.

