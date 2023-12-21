Horrifying child abuse — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ Dozens of NJ businesses fined for credit card surcharges
NJ businesses are allowed to impose a surcharge for paying with a credit card, but they have to tell you before they charge you.
Dozens of restaurants and other businesses face stiff fines for not disclosing the fees.
More than a dozen other businesses have been fined to refusing to accept cash payments.
⬛ Threats against NJ synagogues may have come from outside U.S.
MONROE (Middlesex) — Bomb threats targeting at least two houses of worship in New Jersey and nearly two hundred more throughout the country may have come from overseas, according to a published report.
The Congregation Etz Chaim Jewish Center in Monroe Township in Middlesex County and a house of worship in Hopewell Township in Mercer County both received bomb threats Sunday morning. Police declined to identify the building in Hopewell Township, citing the safety of the facility, though the FBI Newark office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that it was a synagogue.
⬛ NJ adults charged with abusing five children
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Three adults were charged in connection with the alleged physical and mental abuse of five children between the ages of nine and 15.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Irene Becica, 71, Thomas Becica, 57, and Christina VonColln, 45, were arrested at their home on Goshen Road in Middle Township on Dec. 8 with the assistance of the Cape May Regional SWAT team. All are family members, according to the prosecutor's office.
⬛ Eric Scott's amazing steak crostini for Christmas
This is one of my all-time favorite recipes to serve at a party. They can even be made ahead to save time, and they travel well.
Tender steak and roasted garlic are the key to this recipe's success.
⬛ NJ police search for suspects who destroyed home light displays
HARRISON — Township police are looking for the Grinch or Grinches who vandalized five holiday light displays Thursday.
According to the police department’s Facebook page, the multiple criminal mischief incidents to the Christmas decorations occurred between 8:40 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 14 in four developments: Brookside Farms, Tesoro Estates, Tesoro Court, and the Ravine at Brookside.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.