NJ police search for Grinches who destroyed holiday home light displays

HARRISON — Township police are looking for the Grinch or Grinches who vandalized five holiday light displays Thursday.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the multiple criminal mischief incidents to the Christmas decorations occurred between 8:40 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 14 in four developments: Brookside Farms, Tesoro Estates, Tesoro Court, and the Ravine at Brookside.

According to Police Chief Ronald Cundey, who spoke to 6ABC Action News, lights were torn down from displays at five homes in the Gloucester County town, decorations were kicked around and inflatables were punctured.

The department posted images of the suspects and possible suspect vehicles. The sedan depicted appears to have a headlight out.

If anyone has additional information or surveillance footage about the suspects or the vehicles, please contact Detective Sgt. Thomas at 856-478-6839 ext. 1619 or athomas@htwpd.us.

