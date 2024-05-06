Guy Fieri crashes NJ wedding party

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Ultimate Recipe Showdown,” “Guy’s Big Bite,” “Minute to Win It” and so many other television shows. You’ve been seeing or at least hearing about Guy Fieri for years.

Imagine seeing him at your wedding.

The TV chef (OK, self-taught chef, he never actually went to culinary school) was in New Jersey on a little business Friday. He was in New Jersey promoting his latest tequila added to his Santo line of spirits.

Guy Fieri's Late Night Goldbelly Party At SOBEWFF 2022 Getty Images for Goldbelly loading...

Fieri was in Asbury Park having dinner at a Japanese and sushi restaurant called Taka on Friday night. There was a wedding party outside on Cookman Avenue posing for some wedding photos.

The couple’s photographer Alli Rockafellow told nj.com she heard someone from Fieri’s crew yell that they should get in the picture as she was trying to organize a group shot.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Getty Images loading...

My back was towards him so as he ran into the picture, my bride’s father, Larry Falcone, ran up [and] was the first to welcome him over into the group. Everyone saw him as he ran over and they were jumping up and down with excitement,” Rockafellow explained.

She caught a cool moment and posted it to her Instagram.

The bride even ended up chugging some of his Santo Tequila straight from the bottle. He was at the Asbury Park beachfront bar Low Dive earlier in the day for the tequila promotion. Apparent it's bride-approved.

The Santo line is a collaborative effort with rockers Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar that Guy Fieri launched last year.

Guy Fieri's Late Night Goldbelly Party At SOBEWFF 2022 Getty Images for Goldbelly loading...

