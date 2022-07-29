All New Jersey restaurants that were on &#8216;Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives&#8217;

All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years.

Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville

Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton

Jammin’ Crepes in Princeton

Rocky Hill Inn in Rocky Hill

Vincentown Diner in Vincetown

Bagel Street in Plainsboro

Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in Atlantic City

Sam’s Rialto Bar and Grill in Pleasantville

Piccini in Ocean City

10th Avenue Burrito in Belmar

Bayway Diner in Linden

La Isla Restaurant Hoboken

Marie’s Italian Specialties in Chatham

Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield

The Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Co. in Somers Point

The Anchorage Tavern and Restaurant in Somers Point

White Manna in Hackensack

Oyster Creek Inn in Leeds Point

Ernest and Son in Brigantine

George’s Place in Cape May

Kelsey and Kim’s Southern Café

The Ritz Diner in Livingston

Brownstone Diner and Pancake Factory

Maul’s Dog House in Wildwood

Quahog Seafood Shack in Stone Harbor

Turf Earth and Surf in Somerville

Joe’s Meat Market in South Bound Brook

Big Pink’s BBQ in Bridgewater

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

