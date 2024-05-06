NJ Small Businesses to go to this Mother’s Day weekend

From chocolate to racing to a visit from the 45th president, Jersey has a packed weekend ahead.

Jodi and I had a great opportunity to enjoy a fantastic meal at the Ebbitt Room located in Cape May inside the Virginia Hotel.

It is worth a special trip. Not sure you're gonna get reservations for this Mother's Day, but grab the next available date and put it in a card for Mom with the promise of one of the best meals you'll ever have.

After dinner, we walked a short block across the street and took an after-hours tour of Louisa's Chocolate Bar.

Owner Will is a great guy and he knows his sweets.

One of the best bars we tried was a super-rich dark chocolate infused with ghost peppers. Wow. It was hot for sure, but absolutely delicious.

So grab a perfect meal and walk to get a perfect dessert.

If mom is into truck racing, we have the perfect spot for this weekend. On Saturday, Island Dragway is hosting a huge event with drag racing and a $10,000 pot for winners.

Food, fun and the excitement of trucks racing down the track. Island Dragway is located at 20 Island Rd in Great Meadows.

Thanks to some of the great sponsors including 31 Chrome and Body Works and H&S Enterprise Phillipsburg. Costs are $60 to race, $30 to show, and $25 and 12 and under are free.

OF course, if Mom is a fan of our 45th president, Donald Trump will be in Wildwood on Saturday.

We'll be broadcasting live from the Wildwood boardwalk during the historic visit.

Of course, we're still highlighting small businesses as our broadcast setup will be on the boardwalk in front of the "Original Hot Spot" pizza located at 3421 Boardwalk in Wildwood.

Whatever you have planned for Mom this weekend, I hope it's awesome even if it's a quiet day at home relaxing.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

