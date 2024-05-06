Here’s where NJ ranks for pro sports ticket prices

If you like attending professional sporting events, New Jersey is pretty cheap or relatively expensive depending on which sport you follow.

Research conducted by Remitly, an online money sending service, determined the average cost of tickets for pro baseball, hockey, football, and basketball.

Since New Jersey is home to only three of those sports (hockey, pro football, and soccer), their prices were the only ones included.

It turns out that New Jersey is among the most affordable for two of those sports, but near the top in a third, and you might be surprised which category goes with which sport.

Here’s where New Jersey stands among the professional sports:

⚫ 1st cheapest for ice hockey ($98)

⚫ 5th cheapest for American football ($199)

⚫ 2nd priciest for soccer ($213)

Believe it or not, that soccer price pushes New Jersey all the way to the fifth-priciest in the country with an average of $177 per ticket.

Sports are a big deal in the US; according to Remitly, an estimated 159 million people in the US watch live sports at least once a month and 70 percent of Americans say that they are sports fans.

According to their research, nationally, $297 for a single game ticket is what you can expect to pay across the 32 professional teams in the National Football League. To watch a live basketball game averages $165, ice hockey $146 and soccer $105. T

he cheapest of the five sports was baseball, where the average price for a single game ticket across the 29 US teams in the baseball league is $79.

Massachusetts has the highest average ticket price at $236, while Michigan is the cheapest at $101.

