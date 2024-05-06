This is the NJ city where people live the longest

A lot of factors go into the length of a person’s lifespan; some of those include access to and quality of health care in the area, the quality of the air and water, and, of course, lifestyle choices like smoking, not exercising, and quality of sleep.

24/7 Tempo reviewed 2023 data on life expectancy, smoking, physical inactivity, and sleep.

If you’re wondering about our neighboring states, in New York, the city where people live the longest is Ithaca, and in Pennsylvania it’s State College, and in Delaware, it’s Dover.

They determined that the city with the longest lifespan in New Jersey is Princeton/Trenton.

Here are the stats:

🔴 Life expectancy: 79.49 years (New Jersey: 79.33 years)

🔴 People who don’t exercise regularly: 20.2% (New Jersey: 20.3%)

🔴 Adults who get fewer than 7 hrs of sleep: 32.3% (New Jersey: 34.3%)

🔴 Adults who smoke regularly: 11.1% (New Jersey: 12.3%

🔴 Adult obesity rate: 27.7% (New Jersey: 28.4%)

The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps also ranked New Jersey’s 21 counties for the overall health of the population; in that ranking, Morris County was the healthiest and Cumberland County was the least healthy.

Even with Princeton/Trenton having the longest lifespan, Mercer County was only 13th.

