TRENTON — A city woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, in connection with a disturbing video involving an 8-week-old baby that was being shared on social media, according to police.

Police say 37-year-old Vivian Harrell is the woman in the video, seen covering the infant's face and speaking in vulgar, derogatory language.

According to officials, Harrell was possibly blocking the infant's airway and was "pushing the infant's head."

Police say they were made aware of the video on Wednesday. Harrell was arrested the same day.

Multiple people contacted the police department regarding the video.

The state's child welfare agency was contacted and is assisting in the case, according to police.

