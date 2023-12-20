🕍 Nearly 200 synagogues in NJ and the country got bomb threats Sunday

🕍 Confidential FBI memo reportedly says the threats are connected

🕍 Nonprofit tracked a record number of swatting threats

MONROE (Middlesex) — Bomb threats targeting at least two houses of worship in New Jersey and nearly two hundred more throughout the country may have come from overseas, according to a published report.

The Congregation Etz Chaim Jewish Center in Monroe Township in Middlesex County and a house of worship in Hopewell Township in Mercer County both received bomb threats Sunday morning. Police declined to identify the building in Hopewell Township, citing the safety of the facility, though the FBI Newark office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that it was a synagogue.

Similar bomb threats, none of which have been deemed credible, were made to Jewish institutions throughout the country around the same time.

Now, a confidential FBI memo obtained by ABC News says they all may have come from a single entity outside of the United States.

New Jersey 101.5 has contacted the FBI Newark office for information on how many synagogues in the state were targeted and to confirm if they are connected to the nationwide threats.

FBI memo says threats are from overseas

The confidential memo, written by Assistant FBI Director of Public Affairs Cathy Milhoan, reportedly said that the investigation into the threats hasn't turned up any real explosive devices.

"At this time, based on similar language and specific email tradecraft used, it appears the perpetrators of these threats are connected. Additionally, these threats appear to be originating from outside of the United States," Milhoan is quoted as saying.

Milhoan said that 30 of the FBI's 56 field offices are investigating the hoax threats, according to the ABC News report.

Record number of swatting threats against Jewish institutions

The threats on Sunday came after Secure Community Network, a nonprofit, said it tracked 199 swatting and fake bomb threat calls targeting Jewish institutions Friday through Saturday, a record number for a 24-hour period.

It's not clear how many threats were sent to synagogues on Sunday.

The nonprofit also said it had seen a record 290% increase in antisemitic activity including vandalism, harassment, and assault since the Oct. 7 surprise Hamas attacks on Israel.

