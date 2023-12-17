🔵 Hopewell house of worship was evacuated Sunday

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — An email threatening to detonate bombs hidden in a house of worship in this Mercer County town has also been sent to other houses of worship throughout New Jersey and the country.

The Hopewell Township police said a local house of worship received an email containing the threat around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities did not say which house of worship received the threat or what religion it hosted.

It said there were "multiple explosives" in the building and they would detonate in a few hours, police said. There were people inside the building when a spiritual leader received the message.

Officers, with help from Pennington police and fire, evacuated the house of worship.

A K-9 dog was used to clear the building. No explosives were found.

New Jersey 101.5 has contacted the Hopewell Township police, Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, FBI Newark office, and U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey for more information.

Bomb threat sent throughout New Jersey

Investigators found the same email threat had been sent to multiple houses of worship throughout New Jersey, police said.

Police said the threat did not appear credible and there was no specific connection to Hopewell.

Federal and state agencies are investigating the matter with the Hopewell Township police.

Synagogues in Maine, Georgia get email threats

Hopewell Township police said the same threats may have been sent throughout the country.

Similar evacuations at Jewish temples throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area in Georgia took police Sunday morning, reported WSB-TV.

A religious class at a synagogue in South Portland, Maine was cut short when the building was evacuated for a threat emailed to the organization Sunday morning, reported WABI-TV.

The threats come just days after more than a dozen synagogues throughout the greater Philadelphia area including Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Bucks, and Berks counties received email threats prompting evacuations on Thursday, the last day of Hanukkah.

It's unclear which, if any, of the threats could be connected to the threats received in New Jersey on Sunday.

