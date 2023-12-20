NJ adults charged with abusing five children in their home
🔴A SWAT team was present when the three adults were arrested in Middle Township
🔴They face assault and weapons charges
🔴The relationship between the juveniles and adults was not disclosed
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Three adults were charged in connection with the abuse of five children after a SWAT team was used to serve a warrant.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Irene Becica, 71, Thomas Becica, 57 and Christina VonColln, 45, were arrested at their home on Goshen Road in Middle Township on Dec. 8 with the assistance of Cape May Regional SWAT team.
They were charged with five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and five counts of third-degree aggravated assault. They were also arrested on a fourth-degree unlawful weapons possession charge.
Thomas Becica was released following a detention hearing in Cape May County Superior Court. Irene Becica and VonColln were detained and are being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.
Age of children and relationship with adults
Sutherland did not disclose the relationship between the adults and children or the ages of the juveniles.
The prosecutor asked anyone with information about this ongoing investigation to call the Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135.
