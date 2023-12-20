Eric Scott’s amazing steak crostini for Christmas

🔺 One of Eric Scott's favorite dishes

This is one of my all-time favorite recipes to serve at a party. They can even be made ahead to save time and they travel well.

Tender steak and roasted garlic are the key to this recipe's success.

This recipe makes 8 steak crostini, but can easily be multiplied to serve more people.

Shopping list:

1 - Loaf of French Bread (skinny loaf)

1 - 6oz beef tenderloin

1 - medium onion (sliced)

1 - garlic bulb (roasted)

1 - tbsp butter

2 - tbsp olive oil (divided)

1 - tbsp horseradish

1/4 cup mayonnaise

salt and pepper

How to roast garlic

There are many ways to roast garlic, but this is the one I prefer. It uses the whole garlic bulb and will leave you with a delicious spread you can use in this recipe and have some left over for later in the week.

You can do this in your main oven, but I use my toaster oven.

Do not peel the garlic bulb. Slice about 1/4 inch off the top of the garlic bulb. (The tops of all the cloves should be visible)

Create a 'bowl' with aluminum foil. The sides should come up to about the top of the bulb, but not over. leave enough room around the bulb for air to circulate.

Brush the top of the bulb with olive oil.

I like to add a little salt on top to enhance the flavor.

Roast the garlic at 450-degrees for about 35 minutes. Check after about 25-minutes to see if the garlic is soft and brown, but not burnt.

Remove from the oven, and let cool.

Caramelized onions

While the garlic cools, sauté sliced onion in a medium skillet with the butter and 1tbp olive oil. Stir occasionally, but not constantly, to allow the onion to brown and start to caramelize.

After the onions have caramelized to a golden brown, set aside and keep warm.

Making the crostini

Cut the Italian bread into 1/4 inch slices. I like to cut them on an angle for presentation.

Brush with olive oil and toast until golden brown. (3-5 minutes)

Remove the bread and let cool.

Now, the garlic! Gently squeeze the roasted garlic until a paste emerges from the roasted cloves. Scoop some up with a knife, and spread on the crostini bread.

Set aside.

The steak

Add 1 tsp of olive oil to a cast iron skillet and heat to med/high.

Salt and pepper the tenderloin, and place into the hot skillet.

Cook 3-5 minutes per side for med-rare. Remove the steak from the skillet. Let rest for 5 minutes. (very important)

While the steal is cooling, combine the mayonnaise and horseradish in a small bowl and mix well.

Assembling the steak crostini

Slice steak into thin strips, and pile 2-3 slices on each piece of bread.

Add a few of the caramelized onions.

Place a small dollop of the horseradish sauce on top, and serve.

Enjoy!!

