Gross: Janitor’s lewd acts in school cafeteria — NJ Top News

Avian influenza is likely impacting birds in New Jersey, but human infection related to recent outbreaks has yet to be detected here, according to health officials.

The U.S. has confirmed more than 65 human cases since 2024, including one death. Still, the current public health risk is considered to be low.

Bird flu is widespread in wild birds across the globe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature at the statehouse, in Trenton, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is going to build up a supply of medication used in abortions, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday during his state of the state address as he both pledged to work with President-elect Donald Trump and warned that the state is ready to push back against the incoming administration.

Murphy is one of a handful of Democratic governors who criticized Trump on the campaign trail yet now say they are open to cooperation. But Murphy said he will not back down in the face of “anti-choice” policies supported by the Republican majorities in Congress. He said the state will stockpile mifepristone “so every woman can access this crucial form of reproductive care.”

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday called for a ban on cell phones in public school classrooms.

Describing smartphones as "damaging" and dangerous during his State of the State address to the Legislature, Murphy threw his support behind legislation that standardizes smartphone and social media rules to create "phone-free schools" in K-12 education.

North Wildwood boardwalk

NORTH WILDWOOD — Bugs Bunny used to joke about taking a wrong turn in Albuquerque. This turn could be just as bad.

A man needing assistance with his vehicle flagged down police on Spruce Avenue Friday morning and told police he got lost while driving from Missouri to FBI headquarters in Washington.

Michael Brisby, 36, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, told police that the "voices in his head" were telling him where to go.

Inset: Giovanni Impellizzeri (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office)

A now ex-public school custodian, has admitted to tainting food and utensils with bodily fluids at the elementary cafeteria where he worked and will go to prison.

On Monday, 27-year-old Giovanni Impellizzeri pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Superior Court to second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

