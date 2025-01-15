Gross: Janitor’s lewd acts in school cafeteria — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:
⬛ Time for concern? Geese, hawks in NJ likely killed by bird flu
Avian influenza is likely impacting birds in New Jersey, but human infection related to recent outbreaks has yet to be detected here, according to health officials.
The U.S. has confirmed more than 65 human cases since 2024, including one death. Still, the current public health risk is considered to be low.
Bird flu is widespread in wild birds across the globe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
⬛ New Jersey to stockpile abortion pills ahead of Trump's return
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is going to build up a supply of medication used in abortions, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday during his state of the state address as he both pledged to work with President-elect Donald Trump and warned that the state is ready to push back against the incoming administration.
Murphy is one of a handful of Democratic governors who criticized Trump on the campaign trail yet now say they are open to cooperation. But Murphy said he will not back down in the face of “anti-choice” policies supported by the Republican majorities in Congress. He said the state will stockpile mifepristone “so every woman can access this crucial form of reproductive care.”
⬛ Murphy supports banning cell phones from all NJ schools
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday called for a ban on cell phones in public school classrooms.
Describing smartphones as "damaging" and dangerous during his State of the State address to the Legislature, Murphy threw his support behind legislation that standardizes smartphone and social media rules to create "phone-free schools" in K-12 education.
⬛ NJ cops stop armed man whose voices were sending him to FBI HQ
NORTH WILDWOOD — Bugs Bunny used to joke about taking a wrong turn in Albuquerque. This turn could be just as bad.
A man needing assistance with his vehicle flagged down police on Spruce Avenue Friday morning and told police he got lost while driving from Missouri to FBI headquarters in Washington.
Michael Brisby, 36, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, told police that the "voices in his head" were telling him where to go.
⬛ NJ custodian admits to bodily fluids, bleach on school food
A now ex-public school custodian, has admitted to tainting food and utensils with bodily fluids at the elementary cafeteria where he worked and will go to prison.
On Monday, 27-year-old Giovanni Impellizzeri pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Superior Court to second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.
NJ towns that flipped for Trump in 2024
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
These NJ school districts have full day pre-K
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.