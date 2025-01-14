Time for concern? Geese, hawks in NJ likely killed by bird flu

⚫ The U.S. has confirmed dozens of human cases of H5 bird flu since 2024

⚫ The illness is impacting poultry and dairy cows

⚫ An alert in NJ suggests H5N1 was the cause of death for multiple wild birds

Avian influenza is likely impacting birds in New Jersey, but human infection related to recent outbreaks has yet to be detected here, according to health officials.

The U.S. has confirmed more than 65 human cases since 2024, including one death. Still, the current public health risk is considered to be low.

Bird flu is widespread in wild birds across the globe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illness has been making its way to poultry and U.S. dairy cows. Human cases generally involve individuals who regularly come in contact with these animals.

"It's important to note that there hasn't been any sustained human to human transmission," said Dr. Suraj Saggar, chief of infectious disease at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck.

Saggar said health professionals are "keeping vigilance up" in case the situation should become more concerning. But this threat is nothing like COVID-19, which officials had little knowledge of in 2020 when the entire globe was being impacted.

Due to H5N1's relation to influenza, officials are using flu surveillance systems to monitor for bird flu activity in people. According to Saggar, the vast majority of human cases are mild or asymptomatic.

Are there cases of bird flu in New Jersey?

As of Jan, 9, according to the New Jersey Department of Health, there was no H5N1 detected in New Jersey domestic poultry or cattle.

The commercial milk supply is safe, officials said. NJDOH advises against the consumption of raw milk and raw milk products.

The CDC says human case since 2024 have occurred in 10 states, none of which are near New Jersey.

But the Garden State can join that list. In January, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Fish & Wildlife sent an alert regarding the deaths of multiple wild birds.

Bird flu is the suspect in the deaths of the birds — geese and hawks — which were recovered from Warren, Middlesex, Morris, and Sussex counties. Preliminary tests point to avian influenza.

"Waterfowl and gamebird hunters should take precautions while handling and dressing birds," the alert says. "Thoroughly cook all game to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before consuming or feeding to pets. Falconers should avoid hunting waterfowl and other waterbirds until the apparent cessation of the active outbreak."

