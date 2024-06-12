Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

NORTH WILDWOOD — Police are looking for two suspects wanted for an assault Sunday on a Pennsylvania man at the Jersey Shore.

Police did not disclose many details about the assault except that it occurred in the area of 26th Avenue and the boardwalk in North Wildwood, which is the location of the Gateway 26 arcade and casino.

Kenneth Golembewski, the father of the alleged victim told 6 ABC Action News that the pair said something to his son's girlfriend, which triggered an argument. The argument turned physical when his son Lucas was pushed to the ground and kicked in the face, according to Golembewski.

A national landmark in New Jersey has been pitched as a Lego building set.

Nassau Hall at Princeton University was built by the creator dubbed "Bricksmitherd," using 2,998 Lego bricks.

It even includes climbing ivy that adorns the exterior walls of the historic structure.

MADISON — A Morris County man was arrested and charged with mishandling Pride flags.

Cormac M. McNamara, 21, of Madison, took six flags from light posts in the Waverly Place area on June 9, borough officials said. Some of the flags were also found in poor condition from being in the hands of McNamara.

Surveillance video from a business shows McNamara putting the Pride flags in the trash in front of Chase Bank, officials said.

The state Attorney General's Office is looking into whether Donald Trump's recent felony convictions in New York make him ineligible to hold liquor licenses at his three New Jersey golf courses.

A spokeswoman for the office said Monday that it is reviewing whether Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts involving payment of hush money to a porn star and falsifying business records in an attempt to hide it should impact the former president's continued ability to hold liquor licenses.

New Jersey had its first Powerball jackpot winner of the year in Monday night's drawing.

One ticket won the jackpot with an estimated value of $223 million ($104 million cash). The winning numbers were 3-10-33-58-59 and Power Ball 9.

The New Jersey Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at Preet Food Market on Chews Landing Road in Lindenwold.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.