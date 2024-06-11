◽ NJ landmark dates back over 260 years

A national landmark in New Jersey has been pitched as a Lego building set.

Photos of the build have already attracted hundreds of supporters at the Lego Ideas website.

Nassau Hall, Princeton NJ lego idea set (ideas.lego.com_projects, Rick Rickman Townsquare Media) Nassau Hall, Princeton, NJ lego idea (ideas.lego.com_projects, Rick Rickman Townsquare Media) loading...

Nassau Hall at Princeton University was built by the creator dubbed "Bricksmitherd," using 2,998 Lego bricks.

It even includes climbing ivy that adorns the exterior walls of the historic structure.

(Princeton Nassau Hall by Bricksmitherd, via ideas.lego.com_projects) (Princeton Nassau Hall by Bricksmitherd, via ideas.lego.com_projects) loading...

Princeton was chartered in 1746, as the fourth-oldest college in the U.S. (under the original name College of New Jersey).

Ten years later, in 1756, construction of Nassau Hall was finished and what is now Princeton moved to its permanent town — from Newark.

Nassau Hall, Princeton (Google Maps) Nassau Hall, Princeton (Google Maps) loading...

During the Revolutionary War, it served as barracks for both British and American soldiers, according to historians, and was a key during the Battle of Princeton on Jan. 3, 1777.

Some British troops sought cover inside the hall, until driven out by Continental Army forces.

(Princeton Nassau Hall by Bricksmitherd, via ideas.lego.com_projects) (Princeton Nassau Hall by Bricksmitherd, via ideas.lego.com_projects) loading...

Then in 1783, Nassau Hall's faculty room served as the home base of the U.S. government for several months.

The faculty room has been included in the speculative project's interior.

Fans of the musical "Hamilton" will especially appreciate a specific detail — portraits of Lego versions of George Washington and King George the second.

(Princeton Nassau Hall by Bricksmitherd, via ideas.lego.com_projects) (Princeton Nassau Hall by Bricksmitherd, via ideas.lego.com_projects) loading...

The Nassau Hall Lego Idea project reached 100 supporters within 60 days — which added one year to the “clock” for it to reach 1,000 supporters.

A fan-submitted project moves from Idea to Review Stage if it gains 10,000 supporters.

This designer is familiar with the process — he already reached it with a Lego project shared last year, for Mister Rogers Neighborhood.

Though that project amassed 10,000 supports — Lego announced last month that they would not be producing the product as a retail set.

Bricksmitherd, whose legal name is Matt Smith according to CBS News, was disappointed but clearly undiscouraged from creating more Lego ideas.

There already is a Lego Architecture retail set of another NJ landmark.

This is one "shared" with New York — the Statue of Liberty.

Statue of Liberty at Legoland Discovery Center (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) Statue of Liberty at Legoland Discovery Center (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

Other than that $120 retail set, Lego fans can see a giant Statue of Liberty among a multitude of NJ Lego landmarks at the Legoland Discovery Center inside American Dream.

Year-round, one of the rooms at the Lego attraction at the Meadowlands features a miniland with MetLife Stadium, the Prudential Center, a reimagined stretch of the Jersey Shore and the Capitol building in Trenton.

