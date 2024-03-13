Now on display: New Jersey places made out of Legos

🔵New Jersey is very well represented in Lego form at American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD — Looking for something fun to do with the kids on spring break this year?

Flowers are already blooming in the northern part of the state at Legoland Discovery Center New Jersey.

NJ Miniland (Samantha Wicker)

The attraction at the Center inside the American Dream megamall in East Rutherford, is welcoming the start of spring with a “Miniland” takeover.”

Central Park (Samantha Zicker)

Hundreds of Lego flowers have been built by the Center’s master model builder, Anthony Snyder and then “planted” in the attraction’s “Miniland.”

Jersey Shore (Samantha Zicker)

About 1.5 million Lego bricks were used to create replicas of Central Park, and iconic New Jersey landmarks such as MetLife Stadium (Go Giants and Jets), the Jersey Shore, The New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton, the Prudential Center in Newark, Cape May Lighthouse, Lucy the Elephant in Margate, and more.

MetLife Stadium (Samantha Zicker)

See boats race and towers glow as the little land changes from day to night.

The indoor Lego playground is for families with children ages 3-10. It’s a two hour play experience featuring a Lego-themed train ride, 4D cinema, a Miniland Lego re-creation of New Jersey and New York City landmarks, plus several themed interactive build and play zones.

Jersey Shore (Samantha Zicker)

Tickets cost between $24.99 and $34.99 depending on the package.

