MANVILLE — It took an instant to turn Walter "Wally" Versfelt's life completely upside down during the Fourth of July weekend when two men set off an illegal explosion in the neighborhood.

Thomas Kaiser, 60, of South Plainfield, and his son Erich Kaiser, 28, of South Brunswick, set off a signal cannon near a playground in the Lost Valley neighborhood on July 6, according to Deputy Police Chief Craig Jeremiah. The elder man has a history of explosive-related criminal investigations.

The force of the explosion blew shrapnel into the torso of Versfelt, standing about 75 feet away.

"I dropped to the ground and my intestines were pretty much falling out of my body. Next thing you know, there's just people running, running up to me, trying to help me out. That's pretty much all I really remember about it." Versfelt told New Jersey 101.5 in his first media interview.

Versfelt was taken by ambulance to a waiting medical helicopter, which flew him to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was put into a medically induced coma for four days. A GoFundMe fundraiser created to help with expenses said Versfelt had 10 surgeries in three weeks including five during the week after the explosion.

A signal cannon is a device designed to create a large boom and smoke and is not considered a firework.

Walter "Wally" Versfelt and wife Rachael Walter "Wally" Versfelt and wife Rachael (Walter & Rachael Versfelt), loading...

A new normal

Walter's recovery is far from complete and after two months at RWJ, more surgeries are needed including a small bowel transplant. But he is back home.

"My wounds are healing up, but I have two ostomies and I still have open wounds on my abdomen," Versfelt said. He has not been able to return to his job as an automotive technician for Fullerton Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Somerville.

Wife Rachael is grateful for the assistance she and Walter have received from their friends and family. She said their entire life has been changed by the explosion.

"From the get-go, we wouldn't have been able to make it through this without any of the help from his friends. They've been an absolute godsend, our saving grace right now because he has a lot going on," Rachael said. "They've taken care of us and they continue to help with everything, especially the people who were there that day. We can't thank them enough."

Walter "Wally" Versfelt (Charley Mack via GoFundMe) Walter "Wally" Versfelt (Charley Mack via GoFundMe) loading...

Father and son charged

The Kaisers were attending another party in the neighborhood when they set off the device, police said.

They were charged with fourth-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of an explosive device and three counts of criminal mischief. They are facing possible indictment. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether they had an attorney.

Versfelt would not say if he knew either man. He said he has spoken to an attorney but declined to say if he will pursue any legal challenges.

Erich Kaiser, Thomas Kaiser Erich Kaiser, Thomas Kaiser (Manville police) loading...

Disrupting a Labor Day parade

In 2019, Thomas Kaiser was arrested after four devices were found at his home, which was at the beginning of the route of the scheduled South Plainfield Labor Day Parade. Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy had been expected to march.

The investigation began days before the parade after a suspicious package was found at Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright. The band that had played at the bar told police the package had been a fireworks gift from Kaiser, a longtime fan of the group.

The Monmouth County prosecutor at the time said that the devices were not fireworks but "rudimentary explosive devices, similar to the size of a cut-up coffee can that had fuses as well as gunpowder in and around it."

Thomas Kaiser pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of prohibited weapons and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to a year of probation. Kaiser was forced to surrender his legally owned firearms and purchase permit.

