NJ church destroyed by arson reopens 5 years later

FRANKLIN LAKES — A Bergen County church destroyed by arson in 2019 is up and running for the local faithful once again.

Sept. 17 was the relaunch date for the Most Blessed Sacrament.

A special "Mass of Dedication," attended by hundreds of parishioners, was led by Cardinal Joseph Tobin, archbishop of Newark.

Cardinal Tobin anointed the walls and credited the parish community for its resilience over the past five years.

The initial mass occurred exactly two years after construction on the new church began.

The church says the process from destruction to a rebuild met numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new building features a stone exterior. Inside, there's a community gathering hall, a chapel, and multiple rooms for functions such as children's activities and bridal preparations. The new church also features state-of-the-art lighting and multimedia technology for services.

The main sanctuary can seat 700 people.

“This new church building is the result of God’s grace working through a shared vision of the people who came together to study, reflect, and pray for the creative guidance of the Holy Spirit,” said Father John R. Job, Most Blessed Sacrament’s pastor.

In December 2019, A 26-year-old Franklin Lakes resident was charged with torching the church with gas and a lighter. According to NorthJersey.com, the man was found not guilty by reason of insanity one year later.

