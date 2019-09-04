New charges: NJ man scattered explosives in South Plainfield

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A borough man who was arrested after authorities found explosives at a Sea Bright bar and at his home, resulting in the cancelation of the borough Labor Day Parade, is facing more charges.

Officials said Wednesday that Thomas Kaiser, 55, also left four devices in the vicinity of his home and the parade route. Kaiser's home is also near an elementary school.

Kaiser was initially charged by Monmouth County prosecutors after his arrest Monday with with second-degree possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose and third-degree possession of a destructive device.

On Wednesday, prosecutors in neighboring Middlesex County charged him with four counts of third-degree possession of a prohibited device and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

He has not been charged with making any threats.

The investigation began after a suspicious package was found at Donovan’s Reef, where the Guns 4 Hire Acoustic Trio had been performing Saturday night. The band said on Facebook that the package was a fireworks gift from Kaiser, a longtime fan of the group.

But Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni told New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday that the devices were not fireworks.

“We would allege they are very rudimentary explosive devices, similar to the size of a cut-up coffee can that had fuses as well as gunpowder in and around it," he said, adding that they posed a danger to the public and that officials had to cancel the parade out of an abundance of caution.

Middlesex prosecutors said Wednesday that the devices that Kaiser threw out were identified by the State Police Bomb Squad as homemade destructive devices.

Kaiser was expected to make his first appearance in Superior Court in Freehold Borough on Friday.

