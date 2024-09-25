Middlesex County, NJ dining staple of 40+ years forced to close
EDISON — Edison Family Restaurant, “home of the world-famous homemade soups,” has called Oak Tree Road home since 1978.
But soon the property will look much different.
The property will be sold off, Peggy Trstensky, property owner and former owner of the restaurant until her retirement, told MyCentralJersey.com.
Rent wasn’t being paid, and an eviction notice was sent out, according to MyCentralJersey.com, which cited court records showing a backlog of more than $49,000.
