Dad and son, looking to make a blast, turn NJ neighborhood into warzone, cops say

💥The father and son were attending one of many parties in the neighborhood

💥Their explosive device backfired, cops say

💥A man was seriously injured and private property was damaged

MANVILLE — A father and son were charged with launching an explosive device in a park that left a man with serious injuries.

Deputy Police Chief Craig Jeremiah said a signal cannon, a device designed to create a large boom and smoke, blew up and sent shrapnel into several vehicles and homes near Cooper Street in the Lost Valley section around 8:15 p.m.

A 34-year-old man attending a nearby block party was injured in his torso and flown to Robert Johnson University Hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told CBS New York that shrapnel struck a car parked in a driveway, shattering the windshield and putting a hole in the siding of a house. The New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad was called to the park after the explosion.

Shrapnel from an “improvised fireworks device” set off in Cooper Street Park in Manville 7/6/24 Shrapnel from an “improvised fireworks device” set off in Cooper Street Park in Manville 7/6/24 (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

Released from custody

Thomas Kaiser, 60, of South Plainfield, and Erich Kaiser, 28, of the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, were attending another party in the neighborhood when they set off the device, officials said.

They were charged with fourth-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of an explosive device and three counts of criminal mischief.

They were released with a court date.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff in 2024 A number of teachers and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors within this calendar year, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt