Evacuations ordered as NJ wildfire threatens homes — NJ Top News

Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey, but the race was certainly closer than a lot of Democrats would have liked.

Despite having one of the most progressive governors in the nation and Democrats having a nearly 2-to-1 voter registration advantage, Harris won New Jersey by fewer than 200,000 votes.

As of this writing, there are still about 56,000 votes still to be counted in New Jersey, but overall turnout is expected to be around 60%. That would be nearly 10% higher than the average turnout we have seen in the last four presidential elections.

New Jersey has been quick in reacting to election results, topped by the return of former President Donald Trump and New Jersey electing the first Korean-American to the U.S. Senate.

New Jersey native musician and hit producer Jack Antonoff shared a message to X that said in part: "When we’re afraid we lean on each other. right now we are going to do exactly that. we are going to be there for each other."

It's getting more expensive to keep your kids safe at school.

As much as districts aim to educate students for the future, they also want to guarantee the safety of every minor and adult in the building.

That gets more costly by the year, according to school officials in New Jersey who are seeking additional funding to make the goal somewhat easier to attain.

The last vote was cast in Burlington County at 2 a.m. following Tuesday’s voting debacle as voting issues snowballed into long lines.

After complaints about lengthy, 3-hour lines during the day at polling locations, Attorney General Matt Platkin petitioned a judge to keep the polls open for an extra hour. County election officials promised that everyone in line at 9 p.m. would be able to vote, which took another five hours.

JACKSON — Over a dozen homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon as New Jersey's latest wildfire.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported the wildfire along South Stump Tavern Road in Jackson and went to work with fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews. A helicopter is also over the Shotgun Wildfire. The heavily wooded area has several uses, according to Jackson Mayor Mike Reina.

