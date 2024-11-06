15 buildings evacuated during wildfire in Jackson, NJ

🔥Fire broke out along South Stump Tavern Road in Jackson

🔥15 homes and buildings were evacuated

🔥There have been seven major wildfires in New Jersey since mid October

JACKSON — Over a dozen homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon as New Jersey's latest wildfire.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported the wildfire along South Stump Tavern Road in Jackson and went to work with fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews. A helicopter is also over the Shotgun Wildfire. The heavily wooded area has several uses, according to Jackson Mayor Mike Reina.

"If you were to look at an overhead map you would see Colliers Mills surrounding to the west of South Stump Tavern Road. You have a couple of houses dotted in between there. There's a small development here and we do have an active horse farm here," Reina told New Jersey 101.5.

The Forest Fire Service expects the fire to burn 300 acres before it's contained.

Jackson shows location of wildfire on South Stump Tavern Road in Jackson

Concern for gusty winds

As dry conditions that started in September continue into November Reina is concerned about firefighters who have been fighting wildfires almost daily.

"They back burning right now to try to slow it down. All of us are praying right now that the wind stays nice and quiet because if the wind starts swirling I you know these these firefighters and not only at risk but so is life and property," Reina said.

Winds were out of the southwest 10-15 mph on Wednesday with gusts to 25 mph, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It was unusually warm and a bit humid with temperatures around 80 under sunny skies.

The U.S. Drought Monitor's new report, issued Thursday, shows that over half of southern Hunterdon and Middlesex counties and most of Mercer County are in a severe drought.

Zarrow said that the is a slight chance of showers Thursday night and again Sunday night but it's not nearly enough to end the drought.

Smoke from a wildfire on South Stump Tavern Road in Jackson 11/6/24

