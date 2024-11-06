Woman, 35, injured in Lakewood hit-and-run crash with bike
🚨The woman was riding a bike on Cross Street near Maplehurst Avenue
🚨The driver left the crash scene
🚨Police are looking for a blue or silver Toyota or Lexus SUV
LAKEWOOD — A woman riding a bicycle was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver on Tuesday night.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said a 35-year-old woman was riding north on Cross Street near the intersection with Maplehurst Avenue in Lakewood around 7:35 p.m. when she was hit. The vehicle was also traveling north and is believed to be a blue or silver Toyota or Lexus SUV.
The vehicle will likely have front end and front bumper damage, according to the prosecutor. A picture posted by The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the incident, shows the rear time bent in the middle and a helmet in the street.
Hospitalized in critical condition
Billhimer said the woman was in critical condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.
The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the crash to call his office at 732-929-2027, extension 3532 or Lakewood police at 732-363-0200.
