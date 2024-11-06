NJ ballot question results: From alcohol to Woodrow Wilson School

The presidential, congressional and Senate races were in the politcal spotlight during Tuesday's election but there were several referendums voters also got decide on the future of the name of former president Woodrow Wilson on a Monmouth County school.

Over 4 million votes were cast in New Jersey for Tuesday's election including 2 million before Election Day.

Most of the questions were non-binding meaning that no action needs to be taken.

The questions and results

✅ Clinton Township voters overwhelmingly approved an Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund, 71% to 29%. The trust will be funded by a property tax of up to 2 cents per $100 of assessed value property tax.

✅ A $2.8 million bond issue in the Franklin Township school district in Hunterdon County to fund improvements to the school narrowly passed 51% to 49%.

✅ Haddon Heights voters approved a measure to allow the sale of alcohol.

✅ Voters in Jamesburg approved for the second time in three years a non-binding question advising the Borough Council to adopt an ordinance to allow recreational marijuana retailers. And for a second time, voters gave their approval, this time by a vote of 55% to 45%.

✅ Mountainside voters approved a referendum that would raise $685,000 to reinstate teaching positions that had been cut due to budget shortfalls.

✅ Voters in Neptune City want the name of former President Woodrow Wilson to remain as the name of a school 70%-30%.

✅ Sayreville voters approved a non-binding $3 million preservation of the town hall/firehouse that dates back to 1909 66%-34%.

❌ South Brunswick voters turned down a $350,000 referendum to fund recreational activities and hire a recreational manager by a vote of 54% to 46%. Approval would have allowed residents to use the school's facilities

