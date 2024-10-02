Dad’s terrifying road rage with kids in car — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Walz and JD Vance on Tuesday went after each other's running mates in a vice presidential debate that opened with a discussion of burgeoning domestic and international troubles — a hurricane that ravaged much of the southeast U.S. and growing fears of a regional Middle East war.

Both Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota, and Vance, a Republican senator from Ohio, focused many of their largely cordial attack lines on the top of the ticket, as is traditional for VP debates. They each pointed to the crises of the day as reasons for voters to choose Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

ABERDEEN — Law enforcement has asked for the public’s help, as the victim of a local hit and run early last month has now died.

Aberdeen Police responded the evening of Sept. 4 to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Second Street, where they found a 58-year-old pedestrian lying in the road.

The intersection in a residential neighborhood alongside Lake Matawan is a short walk from Matawan Regional High School.

TOMS RIVER — Faculty and staff are being asked to help with the district's legal battle against the state over school funding.

The Toms River Regional School District Board of Education announced in July it would file a lawsuit after a $137 million cut for the 2024-25 academic year left the district with a $26.5 million deficit.

According to an email obtained by New Jersey 101.5, schools Superintendent Michael Citta asked district employees at the beginning of the school year to help "fund the quest for fair funding." The email does not mention any kind of legal action.

Kids are entertaining, especially to other kids. And parents producing content online know this.

But when this content brings in money because it's getting a lot eyes, is any of that money going to the children?

Under legislation looking for approval in the New Jersey Statehouse, folks who monetize content online that features a child would be required to compensate the minor financially.

"While children in traditional media are protected by child labor laws ... the internet is still the Wild West," Assemblywoman Heather Simmons, D-Gloucester, told New Jersey 101.5.

A 41-year-old Middlesex County father has been convicted of charges after a road rage incident in which he fired shots at another driver’s car.

Gerald Chapman, of Highland Park, was found guilty by a Somerset County jury of second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree hindering apprehension.

The conviction followed a weeklong trial. At the time of his arrest last year, Chapman was charged with attempted murder.

