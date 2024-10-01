Guilty of road rage: NJ driver with young kids fired gun at car

🚨 NJ man shot at car in road rage case

🚨 Convict had his two young kids with him

🚨 Man faces prison time

A 41-year-old Middlesex County father has been convicted of charges after a road rage incident in which he fired shots at another driver’s car.

Gerald Chapman, of Highland Park, was found guilty by a Somerset County jury of second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree hindering apprehension.

The conviction followed a weeklong trial. At the time of his arrest last year, Chapman was charged with attempted murder.

He would now face up to 10 years in state prison when sentenced on Nov. 15.

Franklin Rt 287 at Easton Ave (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Franklin Rt 287 at Easton Ave (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

The incident unfolded on May 5, 2023, during heavy traffic on Easton Avenue in Franklin Township by the exit ramp for Route 287 North around 4:50 p.m.

Testimony during the trial revealed that Chapman had his two daughters, ages 18 months and 4 years, in the car with him.

A man was driving northbound near Chapman’s vehicle on Easton and did not allow him to merge, prosecutors said.



Franklin Rt 287 at Easton Ave (Google Maps) Franklin Rt 287 at Easton Ave (Google Maps) loading...

Chapman pulled alongside the victim’s car and struck the passenger side mirror with his left hand — leaving his fingerprints behind.

He then slowed down to get behind the victim before pulling up to the driver’s side and brandishing a 9 mm handgun.

While the victim was outside his parked vehicle to fix the side mirror, Chapman fired two shots, striking the driver’s window and the left rear side door.

Chapman then drove off and got rid of his gun and evidence from his car that could link him to the incident, according to witnesses at his trial.

