Fuming NJ man shoots at driver in road rage terror, officials say

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A Somerset County man is charged with attempted murder after a shocking road rage incident during rush hour earlier this month, according to authorities.
Gerald S. Chapman, 39, of Somerset was driving in Franklin around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, May 5, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said. As he drove northbound on Easton Avenue, tried to merge in front of another vehicle just before the exit for Route 287.
But the other driver, who was from Franklin, wouldn't let Chapman merge into their lane. The driver later told detectives that there was simply no room to allow the merge.
Frustrated, Chapman slapped the victim's passenger side mirror, officials said. The victim got out of their car to check the damage and the situation quickly escalated.
Chapman pulled out a gun and shot twice at the other driver and struck their vehicle, according to prosecutors. He then drove off and the victim called the Franklin police.
The shooting took place just over a mile away from Chapman's home on Ulysses Road in Somerset.
Local and county detectives, with help from a local FBI field office, investigated and identified Chapman as the crazed, armed driver. Officials say he turned himself in on Friday, May 19.
Chapman is charged with first-degree attempted murder and second-degree firearm possession for an unlawful purpose. He's being held at Somerset County Jail pending a court appearance.
