Controversial ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ store in Toms River, NJ to close

Sad news for all the Proud Boys out there, the store dedicated to selling pro-Donald Trump merchandise in Toms River is closing its doors after just under three years of operation.

The good news, however, is that in their final days they’ll be offering massive savings on their various products for their “Loss our Lease” sale.

OCSN OCSN loading...

The shop typically ‘sells Make America Great Again’ t-shirts, magnets, life-size Trump cutouts, “Trump won” signs, hats, and banners.

The ‘Lets Go Brandon’ store describes themselves as supporters of President Trump, the 2nd Amendment and Back the Blue.

OCSN OCSN loading...

The store’s staff made the announcement of the closing on their Facebook page:

This message is in is to inform everyone of our Proud Patriot supporters that it’s been a pleasure serving you all!

OCSN OCSN loading...

We are closing our retail store due to loss of lease, we will continue to maintain our sales and service presence through our online sales at LGBNJ.com and our pop-up mobile sales locations throughout New Jersey we are offering to the public 50 to 70% off all merchandise!

OCSN OCSN loading...

OCSN OCSN loading...

While supplies last! All sales are final.

Comments poured in from faithful customers, calling the members of the staff “True Americans” and “welcoming and accommodating.”

OCSN OCSN loading...

For one last chance to purchase Trump memorabilia at the store, you can find it at 1405 Route 37 in Toms River. They say they’ll be closing at the end of Feb. according to a comment on Facebook.

OCSN OCSN loading...

If you have any questions, they ask that you call 800-203-2345.

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Celebrities who vowed to leave the United States after the election Rumors are flying that Bruce Springsteen has vowed to leave the country if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. He didn’t say it.

But false promises of leaving the country if a celebrity didn’t get their way has been a real thing and not always said in jest.

Here’s a list of famous people who promised to leave the country if Trump were elected. I hope you didn't bet money on them leaving since none did. Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Donald Trump goes to Wawa Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.