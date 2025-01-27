Last week, an eatery in Toms River came under fire once people caught wind of their menu item that referenced the neo-fascist militant organization, the Proud Boys.

You know, of “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by” fame, President Trump's apparent endorsement of the group, which he later half-heartedly backpedaled.

The restaurant, Aqua Blu, served a burger Thursday night named for the extremist group. While the owner, Cathy Varriale, has now called it a “mistake” and claims not to know what the name was referencing, I call B.S.

The group is nothing new, they were established in 2016. For last week to be the first time she had ever heard of them is simply not believable unless she came to this country Thursday morning.

Just earlier last week they were in the news after President Trump pardoned their leader, Enrique Tarrio.

To claim ignorance is ballsy on her end.

These were the ingredients of the “Proud Boys Burger”

White American cheese

This one alone, I can understand not raising any red flags. But as the ingredients continue, it gets worse.

Onion ring layers of truth

Did the last three words not raise any eyebrows?

Resilience pickles

We’re supposed to believe she got this far in the ingredients list and didn’t think anything was suspicious.

Freedom fries

Oh, I see, she must be someone who still thinks it’s 2003 and somehow found this normal.

Cue an eye roll so big I needed to take a break before continuing to read the list.

Cancel culture coleslaw

Is this how we’re "owning the libs" now? Via coleslaw?

Liberty sauce

At this point, the Insurrectionist Ingredients are embarrassing.

The restaurant has also previously featured both a Trump Burger and a “Sleepy Joe” so I find it hard to believe that the Proud Boys somehow were off her radar when they don’t stay away from political food names.

What caught my eye in reading about this incident is that Aqua Blu is located on Route 37 in Toms River.

Why did that sound familiar to me?

Because it’s right down the road from the Let’s Go Brandon store that’s been around for several years. According to Google Maps, it’s 2.4 miles from the Pro-Trump store.

So the owner is less than 3 miles from this establishment (and working in an overly conservative part of the state) but had no idea of the U.S.-based organization that other countries have gone so far as to label as “terrorist?”

Beyond questionable and damn near insulting.

According to this news article, the employee who came up with the idea has been fired, but turning that person into a scapegoat doesn’t make anything better. There’s no way he or she was the only person who knew what the burger was referencing.

The whole incident wreaks of falsehoods.

Comedian and host of Dystopian Tonight, John Poveromo, put it perfectly: “As for [the] backpedaling apology, let’s not pretend it’s an act of reflection. It’s an act of desperation.”

So, no, Aqua Blu, I don’t accept the narrative of blissful ignorance you’re trying to create.

Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame and have a great time with the hateful customers you’re going to draw from it. It’s a reflection of you.

