Coach killed, community mourns — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

The long list includes five names of officers who were serving New Jersey.

According to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the number of officer deaths in 2024 represents a 25% increase from the count in 2023.

Ahead of the new year, safe houses and hotlines in New Jersey braced for a surge in volume. Victims of an abusive situation at home typically treat January as an opportunity for a fresh start.

They made it through the winter holidays, for themselves and their kids, and now they're resolved to make a change.

Advocates say the holiday season typically results in an escalation in violence, due to the number of stressors related to finances and family get-togethers. Alcohol consumption — a routine feature of many holiday gatherings — can contribute to dangerous behaviors as well.

On Friday, the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge announced that Aslan the lion had died.

He had an aggressive form of cancer that spread quickly, the zoo said.

"We are deeply grateful to have provided Aslan with the stability and love he so greatly deserved. He quickly became a favorite among our visitors, known for his curious and social nature," the refuge said on Facebook.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued the recall alert on Saturday.

It impacts Casa Mamita frozen chicken & cheese taquitos sold at Aldi. There are 63 Aldi locations in New Jersey.

The taquitos are made by Bestway Sandwiches Inc., which is based in California.

MILLVILLE — Three South Jersey men have received sentences adding up to more than 160 years in state prison for the murder of a youth football coach over six years ago.

They were sentenced in Superior Court in Camden County in connection with the murder of Joseph Jones, 37, in Millville, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced Saturday.

On Aug. 9, 2018, Jones was gunned down around 8:14 p.m. in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School. He was found inside a car and was pronounced dead within the hour, according to court documents.

