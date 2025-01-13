Many victims of domestic violence are calling out for help.

Ahead of the new year, safe houses and hotlines in New Jersey braced for a surge in volume. Victims of an abusive situation at home typically treat January as an opportunity for a fresh start.

They made it through the winter holidays, for themselves and their kids, and now they're resolved to make a change.

Advocates say the holiday season typically results in an escalation in violence, due to the number of stressors related to finances and family get-togethers. Alcohol consumption — a routine feature of many holiday gatherings — can contribute to dangerous behaviors as well.

"Unfortunately, our hotline phone has been ringing, and we have accepted more families into our safe house than we typically would," said Julye Myner, executive director of Center for Hope & Safety, located in Bergen County.

Despite the dangers involved in sticking around, making the decision to leave an abusive situation can be difficult, Myner said. In some cases, it involves ripping children away from a parent, and/or leaving a source of income behind.

A domestic violence helpline call is not reserved only for those who want to escape an abusive situation immediately. There are resources available for victims and for those who believe they know someone who's being abused.

Folks on the other side of the phone can also help individuals strategize an exit, so that it's done in the safest way possible.

"When the abuser suspects that their victim is contemplating leaving, oftentimes there's an escalation in the violence," Myner said.

According to Safe Way Out, an act of domestic violence occurs every 7 to 8 seconds in New Jersey.

There's at least one domestic violence service organization in each county of New Jersey.

The national hotline can be reached at is 1-800-799-SAFE.

