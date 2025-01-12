‘Curious’ NJ zoo lion dies of cancer at his sister’s side

😢 Had an aggressive form of cancer

😢 Came to the refuge with his sister

😢 Another lion at Popcorn Park died last year

LACEY — For the second time in nine months, a popular animal refuge in Forked River is mourning the loss of an African lion.

On Friday, the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge announced that Aslan the lion had died.

He had an aggressive form of cancer that spread quickly, the zoo said.

"We are deeply grateful to have provided Aslan with the stability and love he so greatly deserved. He quickly became a favorite among our visitors, known for his curious and social nature," the refuge said on Facebook.

Aslan the lion plays with cardboard (Popcorn Park Animal Refuge via Facebook) Aslan the lion plays with cardboard (Popcorn Park Animal Refuge via Facebook) loading...

Dies by sister's side

Aslan and his sister Savannah joined Popcorn Park in June 2022, according to their biography page.

They had come from Canada after being moved around to different shelters. It took the refuge in Forked River two years to plan and prepare their permanent home.

Their habitat featured boulders, fresh grass, and climbable perches. The refuge shared a video on social media of the siblings playing in the habitat after light snow last winter.

Savannah was by Aslan's side when he passed, according to the refuge.

"While understandably saddened by her brother’s passing, we are providing Savannah with the extra care and attention she needs during this difficult time," the refuge said.

Aslan the lion (Popcorn Park Animal Refuge via Facebook) Aslan the lion (Popcorn Park Animal Refuge via Facebook) loading...

Second lion death in less than a year

This marks the second time in less than a year that a lion has died at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge.

Simba was a social and beloved lion who died last April. He had lived at the refuge for 10 years.

The refuge said Simba had arrived at the zoo severely underweight but thrived under his care there until his death.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo