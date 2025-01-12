Over 24,000 pounds of chicken recalled at NJ grocery chain

🍗 Recall affects frozen chicken sold at discount grocer

🍗 May be contaminated with metal

🍗 One person suffered a dental injury

Frozen chicken sold at a discount grocery chain with dozens of locations in New Jersey has been recalled for possible contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued the recall alert on Saturday.

Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos (U.S. Department of Agriculture) Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos (U.S. Department of Agriculture) loading...

It impacts Casa Mamita frozen chicken & cheese taquitos sold at Aldi. There are 63 Aldi locations in New Jersey.

The taquitos are made by Bestway Sandwiches Inc., which is based in California.

According to the USDA, the recall affects taquitos produced between July 3, 2024, and Sept. 25, 2024.

The impacted products include 20 oz. carton packages with Best By Dates of July 3, 2025 and Sept. 25, 2025.

Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos (U.S. Department of Agriculture) Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos (U.S. Department of Agriculture) loading...

Officials said the company got a complaint from a customer reporting that a piece of metal was found in the taquitos.

Another consumer reported the suffered a "dental injury" from the taquitos, the USDA said. It's unclear how serious the injury was or if the person needed medical attention.

People should check their freezers to see if they bought these taquitos. The cartons should either be thrown away or returned to Aldi.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea