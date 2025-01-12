Over 24,000 pounds of chicken recalled at NJ grocery chain
🍗 Recall affects frozen chicken sold at discount grocer
🍗 May be contaminated with metal
🍗 One person suffered a dental injury
Frozen chicken sold at a discount grocery chain with dozens of locations in New Jersey has been recalled for possible contamination.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued the recall alert on Saturday.
It impacts Casa Mamita frozen chicken & cheese taquitos sold at Aldi. There are 63 Aldi locations in New Jersey.
The taquitos are made by Bestway Sandwiches Inc., which is based in California.
ALSO READ: OpenTable's top 12 NJ restaurants to go for Valentine's Day
According to the USDA, the recall affects taquitos produced between July 3, 2024, and Sept. 25, 2024.
The impacted products include 20 oz. carton packages with Best By Dates of July 3, 2025 and Sept. 25, 2025.
Officials said the company got a complaint from a customer reporting that a piece of metal was found in the taquitos.
Another consumer reported the suffered a "dental injury" from the taquitos, the USDA said. It's unclear how serious the injury was or if the person needed medical attention.
SEE ALSO: NJ officials announce 'staggering' gun violence stat for 2024
People should check their freezers to see if they bought these taquitos. The cartons should either be thrown away or returned to Aldi.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch
Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea
Best Pasta in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea