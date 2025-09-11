Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday:

Charlie Kirk on stage during the shooting. (The Blaze via X| Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Charlie Kirk on stage during the shooting. (The Blaze via X| Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) loading...

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, has been shot and killed at a Utah college event in an act that the state’s governor called a “political assassination.”

No one was currently in custody early Thursday, though authorities were searching for a new person of interest, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the situation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Utah authorities said the shooter wore dark clothing and fired from a roof on the Utah Valley University campus some distance away. Trump praised Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder and CEO of the youth organization Turning Point USA, as “Great, and even Legendary.”

Authorities did not immediately identify a motive but the circumstances of the shooting drew renewed attention to an escalating threat of political violence in the United States that in the last several years has cut across the ideological spectrum.

The assassination drew bipartisan condemnation, but a national reckoning over ways to prevent political grievances from manifesting as deadly violence seemed elusive.

Architecht rendition of NJ's Empty Sky 9/11 memorial Architecht rendition of NJ's Empty Sky 9/11 memorial (Jessica Jamroz) loading...

✅ New Jersey's "Empty Sky" 9/11 memorial is incomplete

✅ 18 names of victims need to be added, according to the memorial's designer

✅ The issues are in the process of being handled, according to the DEP

JERSEY CITY — There are many who believe New Jersey's Empty Sky 9/11 memorial is in disrepair and has become an eyesore.

The design by Jessica Jamroz and Frederic Schwartz was selected by the Families and Survivors Memorial Committee and opened in 2011, although it was not complete.

The state Attorney General's Office and the Department of Environmental Protection oversee the memorial.

The memorial features brushed stainless steel twin walls that are 210 feet long, the width of each side of the World Trade Center towers. The names of 750 people who lived in or had connections to New Jersey who lost their lives at the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and in the plane crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2001, are etched in the steel.

Toraya Reid, Paragon Apartments exterior, Shaquillie Green Toraya Reid (Jäkähyä Šmïth), Paragon Apartments exterior (Google Street View), Shaquillie Green (Ocean County Jail) loading...

🚨Shaquillie Green used a Glock to shoot his girlfriend in Jackson, cops say

🚨He left the apartment complex in her vehicle, officials say

🚨Green told police he thought Reid was cheating on him

JACKSON — The man charged with murdering the older sister of NBA star Naz Reid says she was cheating on him.

The body of Toraya Reid, 28, was found Saturday morning at an entrance to a building at the Paragon Apartment complex on Larsen Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reid is the older sister of Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid. They grew up in Asbury Park.

How did cops find suspect in shooting of Toraya Reid?

Shaquillie Green, 29, also of Jackson, was found a short distance away running along North New Prospect Road, where he was arrested.

He was found with a 10 mm Glock 20 semi-automatic handgun, which he was not licensed to own, police said in the criminal complaint.

NJ driver dies in crash after Holmdel concert Google Maps Getty Stock MattGush NJ driver dies in crash after Holmdel concert (Google Maps, Getty Stock MattGush) loading...

HOLMDEL — A tragic crash after a matinee concert at a Monmouth County venue has left an 85-year-old driver dead.

On Tuesday at 4:32 p.m., State Police responded to the PNC Bank Arts Center parking lot in Holmdel.

Nancy Johnston, of Wharton, was driving a Subaru when she suffered a medical episode and lost directional control at the wheel, troopers said.

Johnston died at the scene, police said.

Both pedestrians were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash remained under investigation on Wednesday, State Police said.

Seman-Tov school bus Seman-Tov school bus (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

🚌 Semen-Tov suspended school bus service Monday because of an insurance issue

🚌 The company says it has been resolved and was back in business on Wednesday

🚌 Neptune Township schools say that have yet to see 'compliance documentation'

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Semen-Tov’s school buses will roll again after the company said it has resolved its insurance issues.

Neptune Township schools Superintendent Tami Crader notified parents less than an hour before dismissal on Monday afternoon there would be no transportation for the ride home or on Tuesday.

Crader had told parents they would need to transport their children for the rest of the week. Crader said the district had not yet seen the compliance documentation and asked parents to transport their kids on Wednesday morning.

The Lakewood, Wall, Freehold Regional High School and Monmouth County Vocational School districts were affected by the suspension.

