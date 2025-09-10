🚨Shaquillie Green used a Glock to shoot his girlfriend in Jackson, cops say

🚨He left the apartment complex in her vehicle, officials say

🚨Green told police he thought Reid was cheating on him

JACKSON — The man charged with murdering the older sister of NBA star Naz Reid says she was cheating on him.

The body of Toraya Reid, 28, was found Saturday morning at an entrance to a building at the Paragon Apartment complex on Larsen Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reid is the older sister of Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid. They grew up in Asbury Park.

How did cops find suspect in shooting of Toraya Reid?

Shaquillie Green, 29, also of Jackson, was found a short distance away running along North New Prospect Road, where he was arrested.

He was found with a 10 mm Glock 20 semi-automatic handgun, which he was not licensed to own, police said in the criminal complaint.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) loading...

Shocking reason for shooting of Toraya Reid

Green told a Jackson police detective, after waiving his right to have an attorney present, that he believed Reid was cheating on him, investigators said in an affidavit of probable cause.

Green told the officers he saw a man leave Reid's apartment earlier in the morning, officials said.

Police said they found four shells and a white iPhone on the ground next to Reid.

A witness told police that they saw Green shoot Reid while she was lying on the ground. Another said they heard a woman scream in an apartment, followed by a gunshot.

Green is unemployed and has a history of chronic unemployment, investigators said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

