After sudden bus shutdown, questions linger as NJ school districts demand documentation
🚌 Semen-Tov suspended school bus service Monday because of an insurance issue
🚌 The company says it has been resolved and was back in business on Wednesday
🚌 Neptune Township schools say that have yet to see 'compliance documentation'
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Semen-Tov’s school buses will roll again after the company said it has resolved its insurance issues.
Neptune Township schools Superintendent Tami Crader notified parents less than an hour before dismissal on Monday afternoon there would be no transportation for the ride home or on Tuesday.
Crader had told parents they would need to transport their children for the rest of the week. Crader said the district had not yet seen the compliance documentation and asked parents to transport their kids on Wednesday morning.
The Lakewood, Wall, Freehold Regional High School and Monmouth County Vocational School districts were affected by the suspension.
Bus company resolves problems with insurance
In a statement shared by The Lakewood Scoop, the company said its issues have been resolved and would resume transportation services on Wednesday. They also thanked Assemblyman Avi Schnall, D-Ocean/Monmouth, for his assistance.
"His assistance was instrumental in resolving this issue," the company said.
According to its website, Seman-Tov transports over 20,000 children a day in Monmouth and Ocean counties.
