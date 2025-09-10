🚌 Semen-Tov suspended school bus service Monday because of an insurance issue

🚌 The company says it has been resolved and was back in business on Wednesday

🚌 Neptune Township schools say that have yet to see 'compliance documentation'

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Semen-Tov’s school buses will roll again after the company said it has resolved its insurance issues.

Neptune Township schools Superintendent Tami Crader notified parents less than an hour before dismissal on Monday afternoon there would be no transportation for the ride home or on Tuesday.

Crader had told parents they would need to transport their children for the rest of the week. Crader said the district had not yet seen the compliance documentation and asked parents to transport their kids on Wednesday morning.

The Lakewood, Wall, Freehold Regional High School and Monmouth County Vocational School districts were affected by the suspension.

ALSO READ: South Orange mayor speaks out on ICE arrests

A Seman-Tov school bus A Seman-Tov school bus (Seman-Tov via Facebook) loading...

Bus company resolves problems with insurance

In a statement shared by The Lakewood Scoop, the company said its issues have been resolved and would resume transportation services on Wednesday. They also thanked Assemblyman Avi Schnall, D-Ocean/Monmouth, for his assistance.

"His assistance was instrumental in resolving this issue," the company said.

According to its website, Seman-Tov transports over 20,000 children a day in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Thursday, September 11, 2025 will mark the 24th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Not responsible for typographical errors. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ highway back-to-school messages The New Jersey Department of Transportation has taken a humorous approach to back to school with a series of messages on its electronic highway signs. If you can safely take a picture please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com or use the chat feature on our free app. Messages provided by the NJ DOT. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander