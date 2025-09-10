Political figures on both side of the aisle condemned political violence in the wake of the fatal shooting of prominent conservative media figure Charlie Kirk on Wednesday afternoon.

Kirk was shot on stage during an event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk, a 31-year-old father, had been listed in critical condition at a hospital before being pronounced dead. Police do not have a suspect in custody.

The comments from Gov. Phil Murphy and the two leading gubernatorial candidates first came before Kirk's death was confirmed.

Murphy reacts to fatal Kirk shooting

"Horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk today in Utah. We must unequivocally condemn political violence," Murphy said on X.

"Please pray for Charlie, his wife, and children."

Jack Ciattarelli reacts to fatal Kirk shooting

"There must be zero tolerance for political violence and harsh punishment for the perpetrators of it," Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said. "Pray for Charlie Kirk and his young family."

Mikie Sherrill reacts to fatal Kirk shooting

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in this country," Sherrill said. "My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk, his loved ones, and the community at Utah Valley University. The perpetrator of this abhorrent act should be brought to justice."

Videos captured shooting of Charlie Kirk

Videos posted to social media show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone at the university's Sorensen Center courtyard, sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans, “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.”

A single shot rings out and Kirk reaches up with his hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators gasp and scream. Some run away.

— THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump orders flags lowered for Charlie Kirk

As a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, September 14, 2025. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Kirk helped build support for Trump among young people

Charlie Kirk, who rose from a teenage conservative campus activist to a top podcaster, culture warrior and Trump ally, was shot and killed Wednesday during one of his trademark public appearances at a college in Utah. He was 31.

Kirk died doing what made him a potent political force — rallying the right on a college campus, this time Utah Valley University. His shooting is one of an escalating number of attacks on political figures, from the assassination of a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband in Minnesota to last summer’s shooting of Trump, that have roiled the nation.

A backer of Trump during the president’s initial 2016 run, Kirk took Turning Point from one of a constellation of well-funded conservative groups to the center of the right-of-center universe.

Kirk’s evangelical Christian beliefs were intertwined with his political perspective, and he argued there was no true separation of church and state.

He also referenced the Seven Mountain Mandate, which specifies seven areas where Christians are to lead — politics, religion, media, business, family, education and the arts, and entertainment.

Kirk argued for a new conservatism that advocated for freedom of speech, challenging Big Tech and the media, and centering working-class Americans beyond the nation’s capital.

— THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WARNING: Video contains violence

Authorities are still searching for a suspect

The mayor of Orem, Utah, David Young, says the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk remains at large.

People at Utah Valley University, where the shooting occurred, have been told to ‘secure in place’ and the campus is closed. A post on the school’s emergency information page told those still on campus to call officials to be escorted from the area by police.

A person who was taken into custody at Utah Valley University was not the suspect, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Statement from state Sen. Parker Space, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, Assemblyman Michael Inganamort "We are overwhelmed with sorrow and outrage over the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He was a driven and articulate advocate who stood firmly for his convictions—and no one should ever be silenced, let alone killed, for their political beliefs or for engaging in public discourse. "Our hearts go out in prayer and solidarity to his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two young children, as well as every life he impacted in his powerful but tragically abbreviated journey. May they find strength in the love he inspired and in the principles he so bravely championed. Justice must be served, and political violence must never prevail in our nation."