Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

NJ police seek accused North Plainfield rapist (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, Getty Stock ThinkStock) NJ police seek accused North Plainfield rapist (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, Getty Stock ThinkStock) loading...

NORTH PLAINFIELD – A 45-year-old Union County man was wanted on criminal charges after police said he recently raped a woman who was walking home in North Plainfield.

Oscar Vasquez Barraza, of Plainfield, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact for the incident reported in the early morning hours on Sunday, July 20.

At 2:07 a.m., North Plainfield Police received a 911 call reporting a sexual assault.

Officers met with a local woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a stranger while walking home on Manning Avenue.

The woman said as she was walking, the attacker approached and started to follow her.

She tried to run, but wound up hurting her palms, knees and foot as the attacker caught up and ultimately sexually assaulted her.

The victim did manage to call 911, causing the man to run.

Old man allegedly uses homophobic slur in Asbury Park Old man allegedly uses homophobic slur in Asbury Park internet responds(Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

ASBURY PARK — A video clip taken at a well-known Asbury Park bar and restaurant is causing a stir after a professional photographer says he was called an anti-gay slur by another patron.

The scene and aftermath unfolded in one of the most LGBT-friendly communities in New Jersey, just blocks from the largest and most popular gay and lesbian bar and nightclub in the state.

The video was posted to Facebook by a local photographer who goes by “Respectfully Ryan.”

He was sitting with a friend in the outdoor area of Asbury Ale House on Sunday, when another party was seated at the table next to them.

He says older man with that group began yelling that "nobody wants to hear your voice, you f****t,” “Nobody wants to hear you, stop talking.”

“I have never in my life experienced such a thing,” Ryan says in the video, which he says starts right after the man first attacked him.

Screenshots of Bryashia Atchison-Henderson's arrest by Edgewater police 3/8/25 Screenshots of Bryashia Atchison-Henderson's arrest by Edgewater police 3/8/25 (Transparency Bodycam) loading...

🚨Bryashia Atchison-Henderson works for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office

🚨She celebrated her 30th birthday in Edgewater

🚨Officers administered a sobriety test, which Atchison-Henderson failed

EDGEWATER — An assistant prosecutor for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office was charged with DWI the night of her 30th birthday after police found her lying on the ground in a parking lot.

After her March arrest, she is still on the job.

The YouTube channel Transparency Bodycam recently posted video showing Bryashia Atchison-Henderson's encounter with Edgewater police after her Ford Explorer was found parked off the road.

When the officer asked Atchison-Henderson if she was OK, she did not appear to know where she was.

After Bryashia Atchison-Henderson told officers, "I didn't realize I was this drunk," she began to cry said she just wanted to go home and check on her son. The officer, holding Atchison-Henderson to make sure she didn't fall, said that by admitting she was drunk he had to perform "some tests" on her.

E-bike approaches car pulling out of Montvale gas station E-bike approaches car pulling out of Montvale gas station (Montvale police) loading...

🚨 A teen riding an e-bike slams into a car turning into traffic

🚨 Video shows the e-bike driver bounce off the roof

🚨 Both drivers could face summons

MONTVALE — Police posted video of an e-bike slamming into the side of a car as it pulls out of a gas station as a way to show the risks of careless riding.

The video shows an e-bike in the left lane slamming into the side of a car that made a legal left turn from a gas station on July 18, according to Chief Douglas McDowell. The rider is flipped into the air, landing on the roof of the car.

McDowell said that the rider was a 15-year-old boy who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The teen's speed was an estimated 40 mph, according to McDowell.

Trenton State Prioson Trenton State Prison located in Trenton, NJ (NJDOC/midjerseynews.com loading...

🚨 Gov. Murphy orders flags to half-staff on July 30

🚨 Corrections Officers Day honors NJ's largest law enforcement agency

🚨 What is 'Fred Baker's Law?'

New Jersey's largest law enforcement agency is the Department of Corrections. Today, July 30, is a day to honor the lives of the men and women who have died in the line of duty while serving the department.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered flags at all Department of Corrections facilities to fly at half-staff today in recognition of the officers' sacrifice to the state.

Corrections Officer Day is held annually on this day and was created as part of 'Fred Baker's Law.' The law marks the anniversary of the death of Corrections Officer Fred Baker, who was stabbed to death by an inmate in 1997.

The law was signed by Acting Gov. Kim Gudangno in 2012.

Today is not only a day to honor those killed in the line of duty, but the dedication and sacrifices of all corrections officers in New Jersey.

More than 4,300 custody staff members currently serve in the department. That number includes 128 recent training academy graduates. They are charged with securing more than 12,000 inmates housed at nine prisons.

The final Dennis & Judi Diner Tour of New Jersey For years, fans of the Dennis & Judi show on New Jersey 101.5 enjoyed meeting the hosts on their popular diner tours. In honor of Dennis Malloy's retirement from the show this summer, the two hosts went on one last trip in July 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.