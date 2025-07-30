🚨 Gov. Murphy orders flags to half-staff on July 30

New Jersey's largest law enforcement agency is the Department of Corrections. Today, July 30, is a day to honor the lives of the men and women who have died in the line of duty while serving the department.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered flags at all Department of Corrections facilities to fly at half-staff today in recognition of the officers' sacrifice to the state.

Corrections Officer Day is held annually on this day and was created as part of 'Fred Baker's Law.' The law marks the anniversary of the death of Corrections Officer Fred Baker, who was stabbed to death by an inmate in 1997.

The law was signed by Acting Gov. Kim Gudangno in 2012.

Today is not only a day to honor those killed in the line of duty, but the dedication and sacrifices of all corrections officers in New Jersey.

More than 4,300 custody staff members currently serve in the department. That number includes 128 recent training academy graduates. They are charged with securing more than 12,000 inmates housed at nine prisons.

NJ Corrections Officer Fred Baker Corrections Officer Fred Baker was killed in 1997. (NJDOC/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

How many corrections officers have died in NJ?

The Officer Down Memorial Page lists 32 corrections officers who have died in the line of duty in New Jersey since the Department of Corrections was first established.

Total Line of Duty Deaths: 32

Cause of Death

🔴 Assault (6)

🔴 Automobile crash (2)

🔴 COVID-19 (6)

🔴 Duty related illness (2)

🔴 Fall (1)

🔴 Gunfire (6)

🔴 Heart attack (5)

🔴 Stabbed (4)

Who is Fred Baker?

Fred Baker was a married father of two sons who lived with his family in Rio Grande, Cape May County.

Baker was a 10-year law enforcement veteran assigned to Bayside State Prison in Cumberland County.

On July 30, 1997, inmate Steven Beverly approached Officer Baker as he was working alone in a cell block area. Beverly had fashioned a home made knife that resembled an ice pick.

He stabbed Baker in the back, killing him. Baker was 35-years old at the time.

Inmate records show Beverly was convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison. He was transferred to a corrections facility in Arizona where he is serving his sentence.

