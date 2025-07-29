NORTH PLAINFIELD – A 45-year-old Union County man was wanted on criminal charges after police said he recently raped a woman who was walking home in North Plainfield.

Oscar Vasquez Barraza, of Plainfield, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact for the incident reported in the early morning hours on Sunday, July 20.

At 2:07 a.m., North Plainfield Police received a 911 call reporting a sexual assault.

Officers met with a local woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a stranger while walking home on Manning Avenue.

The woman said as she was walking, the attacker approached and started to follow her.

She tried to run, but wound up hurting her palms, knees and foot as the attacker caught up and ultimately sexually assaulted her.

The victim did manage to call 911, causing the man to run.

Detectives from both the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the North Plainfield Police Department joined the investigation, which identified Vasquez Barraza as a suspect.

Charges were filed against him on July 22, but Vasquez Barraza’s location was still unknown as of July 29.

Anyone with information related to the incident or Vasquez Barraza’s location was urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 908-231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2900.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477), or through the STOPit app, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

