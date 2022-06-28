HADDON HEIGHTS — A dead raccoon removed from the yard of a borough home on Thursday has tested positive for rabies, according to the Camden County Health Department.

County officials said in a release that they received that confirmation from the state Department of Health on Tuesday.

NJDOH rabies statistics are updated quarterly, meaning a revision is likely at the end of June, but four rabid raccoon cases were reported in Camden County in the first quarter of 2022, the most of any New Jersey county in that span.

Get our free mobile app

At least two of the raccoons were identified in Cherry Hill, where a deceased groundhog also tested positive earlier this month.

With regard to the latest case out of Haddon Heights, officials said a family dog was not observed to have had contact with the raccoon, but the dog received a booster shot on top of its current rabies vaccination and will be quarantined and monitored for 45 days.

There were no known human exposures to the raccoon, according to the health department.

Any residents with concerns may contact the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at 856-374-6370.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit