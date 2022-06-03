CHERRY HILL — A groundhog killed by a family dog in the backyard of a township home on Tuesday has tested positive for rabies, Camden County officials said Friday.

Aside from the dog, the county said there were no other known human or animal exposures to the groundhog.

The dog's owners were notified of the positive rabies result on Friday by Cherry Hill's animal control officer, according to the Camden County Health Department.

The dog was up to date on its rabies vaccine, but received a booster shot and will be kept under confinement and observation for 45 days, the county said.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, the rabid groundhog is only the third of its kind to have been reported in Camden County dating back to January 1989.

Residents with further questions were invited to contact the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at 856-374-6370.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

