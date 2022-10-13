WOODBRIDGE — A feral cat found Friday in the Iselin neighborhood has tested positive for rabies, according to multiple reports, and at least two human residents have been advised to seek treatment.

Woodbridge Patch reported that after the calico cat was euthanized and the positive test came back Wednesday, township animal control officials were instructed by the New Jersey Department of Health to corral any other feral cats in the vicinity of Edward Street, as the entire colony has likely been exposed to the virus.

According to Philip Bujalski, Woodbridge Health & Human Services director, Patch and TAPinto Woodbridge/Carteret both reported that the type of contact the rabid cat made with the two residents, both of Edward Street, is unclear, but it appears they were either bitten or scratched.

TAPinto said "at least" two residents were affected. Those who were have been advised to receive the rabies vaccine and immune serum immediately, and NBC 4 reported they are being "monitored closely."

Health officials say rabies is almost always fatal in humans if left untreated.

Preventive measures such as keeping household pets up to date on rabies vaccinations, tightly closing trash and recycling containers, and keeping children away from wildlife are being urged.

Anyone who may have observed or especially come in contact with any of the feral cats around Edward Street is instructed to call the Woodbridge Health Department at 732-855-0600, ext. 5007.

