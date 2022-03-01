CHERRY HILL — For the second straight day on Tuesday, the Camden County Health Department announced the confirmation of a rabid raccoon in this township, its second such occurrence in a six-day span.

The circumstances of the Feb. 23 encounter, according to a release, closely mirrored those of one on Feb. 18, which was reported by county officials Monday. In both cases, a raccoon wounded a family dog in a residential Cherry Hill yard.

Both injured dogs had rabies vaccinations, received booster shots, and are under confinement and observation for a period of 45 days.

There were no known human exposures to the raccoons in either Cherry Hill case.

In the Feb. 23 incident, the family first discovered the wounded dog, then observed the deceased raccoon in their yard hours later, and called Animal Control.

Also on Monday, Camden County disclosed that a stray cat found by a Winslow resident on Feb. 13 had later tested positive for rabies.

Several humans were exposed to that animal, and all were notified following the positive test, but no updates were made available as to their conditions.

