Voters in NJ town finally defeat Prohibition rules on beer, wine and booze

HADDON HEIGHTS — Residents in one of roughly two dozen "dry" towns in New Jersey want to ditch the Prohibition rules and start welcoming alcohol sales.

By a vote of 2,176 to 1,351, voters in Haddon Heights passed a ballot proposal that read “Should the Borough of Haddon Heights amend its Ordinances to permit Plenary Retail Consumption Liquor Licenses, which allow the license holder to sell alcoholic beverages for on and off premises consumption?”

Haddon Heights Mayor Zachary Houck had prepped voters with a reminder to answer the question on mail-in ballots, with a post to his Facebook page ahead of Tuesday.

It is a non-binding referendum, as NJ.com reported, so the Haddon Heights Borough Council would still need to act to enable such consumption liquor licenses,

Haddon Heights has remained among the following "dry" towns in the Garden State.



NJ’s dry towns: No stores to buy wine, beer or booze Among NJ's hundreds of communities — more than two dozen remain "dry" as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

