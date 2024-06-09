You probably didn’t know this grocery chain is NJ based

Prices for groceries are high no matter where you shop in New Jersey. It can feel like you are breaking the bank anywhere you go to get them.

There have likely been items you stopped buying due to price hikes. Have you kept your brand loyalty? Do you still shop at the same grocery store you always did?

Well, there's a grocery store that is almost strictly based in New Jersey. Last year they were even named the best grocery store in New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

SEE MORE: This NJ restaurant has one of the best chicken sandwiches

That store would be Kings Food Market.

I haven't seen any of them around my neck of the woods in Southern/Central New Jersey. But when I went to college at Montclair State there was one in Montclair.

It makes sense that you wouldn't see any in South Jersey, because their headquarters is in Parsippany.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kings has 18 locations in the United States and all of them are in the Northeast with 16 of them being in New Jersey. The other two locations they have are in New York and Connecticut.

According to their website, Kings has been around since 1936. They also say this about themselves:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"We are committed to locally-grown produce, prime cut meats, the freshest fish, imported cheeses, international products, and chef-prepared foods."

Locally grown produce is the biggest headline there, at least for me. We have some of the best fresh produce here in Jersey. When you have the opportunity to get it, you have to.

Click here to find the Kings Food Market closest to you.

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.