This was named the best grocery store in New Jersey
The supermarket wars in New Jersey have been well chronicled, with upstarts like Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods, Lidl, and Aldi challenging old standbys like Shop Rite, Stop and Shop, Wegmans, and Acme.
It would be hard to pick one that’s best since we all have our favorite, but the Daily Meal did exactly that, naming the best grocery store in each state.
They evaluated the stores on stock (the range of brands and offerings); innovation (delivery, mobile apps, etc.); value; and contribution to the community.
There are some restrictions on the report:
In order to give the smaller, more homegrown chains their fair shake, each chain only appears on our list once. We gave preference to smaller local chains that were founded in or are headquartered in the state and have become a beloved part of the local community. In certain cases, however, the big chain is indeed the best supermarket in the state, even if its origins are further afield.
Those limitations probably help explain why they chose one of the smaller chains as their best in New Jersey.
According to the Daily Meal, the best grocery store in New Jersey is Kings Food Market.
If you’ve never heard of Kings, you probably don’t live in North Jersey, because that’s where most of them are (they’re also in New York and Connecticut); Kings is headquartered in Parsippany.
About Kings, the Daily Meal said:
Its staff is constantly on the lookout for new products and flavors. Available specialties include small-batch Thai hot sauces from SD Sauces, family-size chicken pot pies from Griggstown Farm, Long Island littleneck clams, and prepared foods such as chili-lime shrimp tacos and quinoa and kale salad with bergamot dressing.
Wegman’s was tops in NY and Giant was named the best in PA.
